Eurowings has announced that it expects to operate 325 flights a week from Germany and the UK to 22 Spanish airports, including Palma this summer.

The German Government has confirmed that Mallorca is no longer a risk destination and lifted restrictions on flights to the Balearic Islands as a result of improved health data.

The President of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, and Economic, Tourism & Labour Minister, Iago Negueruela met with Eurowings representatives on Friday.

“Germany’s announcement is great news for Mallorca,” said Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof, who also acknowledged the Balearic Government's efforts to reduce coronavirus infection.

“The goal set by the Government is to guarantee the summer season and extend it for as many months as possible,” said Minister Negueruela. “That is why the de-escalation process has been very slow and very prudent in the Balearics."

Minister Negueruela insists that the Balearic Islands are one of the safest destinations in the Mediterranean.