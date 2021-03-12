Eurowings plane, Palma Airport.

Eurowings plane, Palma Airport.

28-07-2018Reuters/Paul Hanna

Eurowings has announced that it expects to operate 325 flights a week from Germany and the UK to 22 Spanish airports, including Palma this summer.

The German Government has confirmed that Mallorca is no longer a risk destination and lifted restrictions on flights to the Balearic Islands as a result of improved health data.

The President of the Balearic Islands, Francina Armengol, and Economic, Tourism & Labour Minister, Iago Negueruela met with Eurowings representatives on Friday.

Eurowings CEO, Jens Bischof.

Germany’s announcement is great news for Mallorca,” said Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof, who also acknowledged the Balearic Government's efforts to reduce coronavirus infection.

The goal set by the Government is to guarantee the summer season and extend it for as many months as possible,” said Minister Negueruela. “That is why the de-escalation process has been very slow and very prudent in the Balearics."

Minister Negueruela insists that the Balearic Islands are one of the safest destinations in the Mediterranean.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.