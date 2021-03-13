The Balearic Ports Authority has put out to tender a contract to improve the energy efficiency of street lighting in Puerto Alcudia. There is an initial budget of 1,081,635 euros for work that will last five months.

The project envisages the replacement of all the lamps with LED ones that generate less light pollution. There are in all 739 light points with 1,192 lamps. Costs will be reduced by 50%.

The ports authority is responsible for installations not just in the commercial port itself but also along the Paseo Marítimo and the stretch from the end of the promenade to the port. It is also ultimately responsible for the marina.