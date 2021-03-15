The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 17 degrees with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 5, but there might be a shower or two.

Calvia is 15 with morning showers, a bit of a breeze, afternoon sun and an overnight temperature of 7 degrees.

Llucmajor is partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers and the high of 17 degrees will fall to 7 after dark.

Muro is cloudy and wet this morning and sunny this afternoon with a top temperature of 18, a light wind and a low of 5 degrees.

Here's a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Cala Ratjada.

It’s raining in Deya, but it’ll be 14 degrees when the sun comes out at lunchtime, then drop to 7 overnight.