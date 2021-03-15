Hundreds of cultural events and concerts were cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic and several events have already been cancelled or postponed in 2021.

The organisers of the Mallorca Live Festival have just confirmed that the 2021 Summer Edition will be restricted again this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The dates for the Mallorca Live Festival Summer Edition and the first artists confirmed for the event will be announced this week.

A new corporate image and video encouraging ‘safe culture’ are being released for the Mallorca Live Festival Summer Edition 2021.