The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 47 new positive cases of coronavirus, twelve fewer than on Thursday. The test rate has gone down to 1.74% from 2,701 tests (293 fewer than Thursday). All 47 cases are in Mallorca.

On hospital wards there is one more Covid patient in Ibiza, taking the total to 25. There are 32 patients in Mallorca. In intensive care, the number for Mallorca has come down one to 20. There are eight patients in Ibiza.

Sixty more people have recovered, three of whom were in hospital. The total number of people being attended to by the health service has risen by six to 893. In Mallorca, primary care is monitoring 702 people, three more than in Thursday's report. Five more deaths have been confirmed; the total is 757.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics (for March 19) is 44.98. In Mallorca it is 46.32; this represents an increase of 1.34. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is up from 21.66 to 23.14; in Mallorca it has risen from 22.21 to 24.66.

In terms of vaccination, 125,075 doses have been administered; 36,190 people have received two doses. The figures for Mallorca are 100,677 and 29,323.

There are increases in active cases in fourteen of Mallorca's municipalities. The figures in brackets indicate the changes from the report of March 18.

Palma 553 (-6)

Inca 60 (+8)

Calvia 46 (+3)

Marratxi 40 (-2)

Manacor 39 (-3)

Llucmajor 21 (no change)

Soller 19 (+1)

Son Servera 18 (-2)

Campos 17 (-5)

Alcudia 15 (-1)

Felanitx 13 (-1)

Bunyola 11 (+4)

Pollensa 11 (+1)

Sa Pobla 11 (+2)

Mancor de la Vall 10 (+5)

Muro 10 (+1)

Selva 10 (no change)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Capdepera 9 (+2)

Santa Maria 9 (no change)

Andratx 8 (+1)

Santa Margalida 8 (+1)

Alaro 7 (no change)

Lloseta 7 (+1)

Sant Llorenç 7 (+1)

Santanyi 6 (no change)

Sencelles 5 (no change)

Ses Salines 5 (-1)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Vilafranca 4 (no change)

Esporles 3 (no change)

Porreres 3 (-1)

Campanet 2 (+1)

Consell 2 (no change)

Petra 2 (-2)

Sineu 2 (no change)

Algaida 1 (no change)

Ariany 1 (no change)

Arta 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Llubi 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)