Palma, Mallorca.

20-03-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s very wet and very windy in Palma today with a high 12 degrees and a low of 7.

Calvia is 14 degrees with pouring rain, a 40 kilometre an hour northeasterly wind and an overnight temperature of 4.

Five day forecast on the Balearic Islands

There’s torrential rain in Felanitx this morning but it will fair up this afternoon and the daytime high of 13 will fall to 9 after dark.

Pollensa is 15 degrees and wet with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres and a low of 5.

It's lashing down in Deya and 11 degrees with very strong winds and low of 4.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.

