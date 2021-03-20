Britions could be left waiting for the European Union´s vaccine passport, according to press reports this morning. Brussels hopes to have vaccine passports - called "digital green certificates" - for internal European travel up and running by the start of June.
But it is unclear when they could be introduced for British tourists. In the European Union, the document, which will show the traveller´s Covid track-record, will be free but Brits could have to pay.
The plan is to roll-out the passports for non-European Union nationals once they have been issued to EU citizens. This would mean that German visitors to Mallorca would be at the front of the queue.
Zoe / Hace about 1 hour
Plenty of other sunny places to spend our £££, if that happens and vaccine passport is required to enter Europe then it is European tourism who will be losers.
Dave / Hace about 1 hour
I urge all Brits to boycott holidays in the EU and go to Turkey or Morocco or further afield. They don't want or deserve our money.
Jack Robinson / Hace about 1 hour
I think this will change pretty quickly now given the lockdowns now taking place in some parts of mainland Europe including Germany.
Steven / Hace about 2 hours
This is what the EU is proposing, but doesn’t have to be what Spain implement. They have control over their own border for international travel. They’ve rejected other border initiatives during the pandemic and it wouldn’t surprise me if they do something different here for tourism. Perhaps adopt the same as Greece. Test, vaccine cert, or antibody cert for quarantine free travel into Spain.
John Parkinson / Hace about 3 hours
Difficult to understand,Spain happy to allow EU holidaymakers from say Germany,France who to be blunt have a pathetic vaccine program and political leadership. The rate of infection per 1000 in E U countries is disgusting. Still make it clear Mallorca,are you happy for the U.K. to be the last allowed in even though our infection rates are better than any EU country. Giving it to mid May and if not sorted cancelling my flights June,July and October