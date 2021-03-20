The Saturday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 65 new positive cases of coronavirus, 58 in Mallorca, four in Ibiza, two in Minorca and one in Formentera. The 65 cases represent an increase of 18 compared with the Friday report, the test rate having gone up to 2.32% from 2,801 tests (100 more than Friday).

On hospital wards, the numbers of Covid patients are down one in both Mallorca and Ibiza - to 31 and 24 respectively. The total number of patients in intensive care is down one to 27 - 20 in Mallorca, the same as Friday, and seven in Ibiza.

Seven more patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 77 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. In the whole of the Balearics, the health service is attending to 890 people - three fewer than Friday - while primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 705, three more. Six more deaths have been confirmed; the total since the start of the pandemic is 763.

128,239 doses of vaccine have been administered in the Balearics, with 103,313 in Mallorca. A total of 37,218 people have received two doses; 30,120 in Mallorca.