Spain will lift the ban on British tourists, which was introduced in December, this week. Until now only Spanish nationals or British residents of Spain could travel here.
The unexpected move will come as a welcome boost for the travel industry but British citizens are still barred from international travel until May 17, at the earliest.
Spain is heavily dependent on British tourism.
Stephen / Hace about 1 hour
Unfortunately for Majorca and the rest of the EU us Brits will be staying at home this year , and even us with properties in Majorca will not be back until 2022. This is because although many Brits have already had one or both jabs of the vaccine we would not want to bring infection back to the UK. So until the EU catches up on inoculations nobody will be visiting the islands this year. The EU has let Majorca down badly and has no money to support you as the cash has all been creamed off by France and Germany. So another very lean year for Majorca I am afraid.
Kenny Wilson / Hace about 1 hour
@jimbo, the lifting of a ban is meaningless as the British government said there will be no international travel before May 17th. Lets be honest, I think we all know international travel will start much later than that if at all this year. Here in the UK our vaccination program is far ahead of anything currently being rolled out on the continent so we would be the least of your worries should we be allowed to travel.
Jimbo / Hace about 2 hours
Please tell me I'm missing something, probably my mind. We are about to stop people inside bars and restaurants as from Friday, our contagion rates have increased allegedly, we have a society that is poorly vaccinated almost 3%, there has been much dismay at the allowance of German tourists but not people from the peninsula due to infection and now? We have lifted the ban on British tourists because they greatly contribute to our economy. Do you think the British will adhere to rules and regulations, just as they disregarded last year? Total madness and lack of thought.