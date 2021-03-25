Four Emergency Services drones and a Guardia Civil helicopter will be on duty in the Balearic Islands during the Easter holidays to make sure everyone is abiding by the coronavirus resctrictions.

The drones have optical and infrared cameras to monitor groups of people in public spaces, such as beaches and mountains. Each island has an electronic section, the drones can be moved from one section to another as necessary and they’ll be controlled by the National Police, Guardia Civil and Local Police, who will also have a night vision drone to make sure no illegal parties take place at Easter.

The drone regulations specify what height the they can fly at and forbid them to fly over residential areas, so the operations will be similar to those carried out at Christmas and during the festivals of Sant Antoni and Sant Sebastià.

The Guardia Civil will be reminding residents what the Covid measures are and a helicopter will fly over the busiest beaches and parks in the Part Forana to make sure there is no crowding, or illegal partying.

If violations are detected, Local Police Officers will be deployed to the scene and will issue sanctions if necessary.

Officers will also monitor situation on the ground and 174 Covid informants will be deployed in Mallorca, Minorca and Formentera to monitor compliance.

Penalties for non-compliance with the current coronavirus retrictions range from €60-€600,000, depending on the severity of the crime.