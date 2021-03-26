2 dead flamingos in Ses Salines National Park, Ibiza.

25-03-2021@Ibanyarza

Two flamingos were found dead in the Ses Salines Natural Park in Ibiza on Thursday, according to a tweet from Ibán Yarza.

It appears that their deaths were caused by overhead cables in the park, as seen in the photograph.

"Last month I published a photo report similar to this one in Ses Salines Natural Park. Today there are two dead after colliding with cables,” Ibán tweets. “How many more protected birds have to die in this trap for someone to do something, Consell d'Eivissa?”

