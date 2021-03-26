Two flamingos were found dead in the Ses Salines Natural Park in Ibiza on Thursday, according to a tweet from Ibán Yarza.

It appears that their deaths were caused by overhead cables in the park, as seen in the photograph.

El mes pasado publiqué una fotodenuncia igual a esta en el Parque Natural de las Salinas. Entonces era un flamenco, hoy son dos, fulminados tras chocar con el tendido.

¿Cuántas aves protegidas más tienen que morir en esta trampa para que alguien haga algo, @consell_eivissa ? pic.twitter.com/krgfqO8SK3 — Ibán Yarza (@ibanyarza) March 25, 2021

"Last month I published a photo report similar to this one in Ses Salines Natural Park. Today there are two dead after colliding with cables,” Ibán tweets. “How many more protected birds have to die in this trap for someone to do something, Consell d'Eivissa?”