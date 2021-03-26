The Palma city council performed an embarrasing U-turn over the change of street names in the city this morning. They had announced that various street names in the capital would be changed because the people the streets were named after had connections with the Franco regime.

But the council announced this morning that the whole operation would be shelved pending public consultation.

Dictator Franco ruled Spain from the end of the Spanish Civil war in the late 1930s to his death in 1975.