It’sa sunny Saturday in Palma with a daytime high of 20 degrees, but that northeasterly wind gusting up to 35 kilometres an hour will make it feel much cooler and the temperature will drop to 7 after dark.

Calvia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 21 with strong winds and a low of 9 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Andratx.

It’s 19 degrees and mostly sunny but very windy in Santanyi with an overnight low of 8.

Alcudia is sunny and slightly cooler at 17, but the wind is lighter and the mercury will fall to 9 when the sun goes down.

It’s 18 degrees in Banyalbufar with lots of sunshine, strong winds and a low of 12.