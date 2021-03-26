The Friday report indicates 43 new positive cases, seven more than on Thursday. Forty of these cases are in Mallorca; there are two in Minorca and one in Ibiza. The test rate is 1.51% from 2,847 tests, 399 more tests than reported on Thursday.

There are no changes to the number of intensive care patients - 17 Mallorca, six Ibiza - while there are two more Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (35) and three fewer in Ibiza (19). Nine more patients have been discharged from hospital, and a further 63 have recovered.

The health service is attending to 873 people in all, a decrease of 23. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 699, a fall of 25. No more deaths have been reported.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 in the Balearics is up from 48.81 to 50.55 and in Mallorca it is up from 51.67 to 53.23. The seven-day incidence has risen from 27.32 to 27.40 (Balearics) but is down from 29.69 to 28.68 in Mallorca.

Eight of Mallorca's municipalities have increases in active cases since the last report of March 24.

Palma 497 (-18)

Inca 74 (+5)

Marratxi 50 (+1)

Soller 46 (+17)

Calvia 33 (-9)

Manacor 32 (-1)

Campos 27 (+1)

Sa Pobla 27 (+2)

Llucmajor 26 (no change)

Alcudia 20 (no change)

Pollensa 17 (no change)

Muro 14 (no change)

Capdepera 13 (+1)

Alaro 12 (no change)

Bunyola 12 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 12 (no change)

Santa Maria 12 (-1)

Lloseta 10 (+2)

Son Servera 10 (-1)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Selva 9 (-2)

Andratx 8 (no change)

Santa Margalida 8 (-1)

Felanitx 6 (-2)

Santanyi 6 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 5 (-1)

Montuiri 4 (no change)

Sencelles 4 (no change)

Arta 3 (+1)

Esporles 3 (no change)

Porreres 3 (no change)

Ses Salines 3 (-2)

Algaida 2 (no change)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Consell 2 (no change)

Llubi 2 (no change)

Sineu 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (-1)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Escorca 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 1 (no change)

Petra 1 (no change)

Valldemossa 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (-1)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)