Spain's coronavirus infection rate continued to climb on Friday after increasing steadily for over a week, suggesting a long decline could be in danger of reversing.

The rate, which is measured over the preceding 14 days, rose on Friday to 138.6 per 100,000 people from 134 on Thursday, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry also reported 7,586 new cases, bringing Spain's overall tally to 3.26 million. The death toll rose by 590 to 75,010.

Unlike some other European nations, Spain has not imposed nationwide stay-at-home orders since late 2020. Instead, regional authorities have implemented a range of curfews and limits on business opening hours and gatherings.

On Friday, public health authorities recommended that bars and restaurants should not open their inside spaces in regions with an incidence rate higher than 150 cases per 100,000 people, but businesses do not have to implement the advice.

