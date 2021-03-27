BRITISH teenager Taya O’Loughlin, who was last seen on Tuesday morning at 8.00am outside Ramon Llull school in Palma and was found on Thursday evening at 17.30 and was yesterday at home with her relieved mother Danielle Kennedy.

Danielle reported 14-year-old Taya missing to police at 3pm on Tuesday and the large search was immediately mounted by the security forces and all of the family’s many friends in Mallorca.

A specialist police unit was also put in charge of the case.

Taya’s mother also took to social media and yesterday told the Bulletin: “Taya has been found safe and well and is back home.

“We are very thankful to all friends and strangers who helped in looking for her and sharing her posts.

“We love living in Mallorca and we are thankful to have such a supportive community here, and we reiterate that Majorca is a safe and beautiful island to live on.

“I was obviously extremely concerned for her welfare, worried and just wanted her home,” she added.

“Something like this has never happned before.

“Taya has never done anything like this before, no - it’s not normal,” Danielle was reported as saying.

Now, however, the family can look forward to a very happy Easter together.