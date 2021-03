A sunny and quite warm Sunday, easterly breezes expected to be moderate in the south of the island, increasing to strong overnight in parts of the Tramuntana.

UV rating: 5. Outlook for the week is fine, with highs up to 24C.

Forecast highs for Sunday:

Alcudia 18C

Andratx 21C

Calvia 23C

Deya 20C

Palma 22C

Pollensa 19C

Sant Llorenç 20C

Santanyi 19C