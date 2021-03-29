Sóller City Council has started adapting the Infante Lois sports field into a car park.

Demand from residents has forced the Council to find more places for people to park and there were suggestions that the green area in the Cingles could be converted, but in the end the Infante Lois sports field was chosen.

The new parking lot will be regulated by O.R.A. but Soller City Council has confirmed that residents and people who work in the area will be given special rates.

The Infante Lois car park can accommodate 150 vehicles and its proximity to the central area means drivers won’t have to drive around forever trying to find parking in the port or adjacent streets.