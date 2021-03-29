Protest against bar and restaurant closure in Mallorca

Around twenty people demonstrated.

29-03-2021Jaume Morey

Around twenty hospitality sector businesspeople and workers held a protest outside the Balearic government's Consolat de Mar headquarters on Monday. They were protesting against the latest closure of bar and restaurant interiors and were demanding that state financial aid is "truly direct".

The president of Foro Baleares, Victor Sánchez, was critical of the order to close interiors just a week after they had reopened. It was a decision that was hard to understand based on "a slight increase in contagion".

He said that hospitality was once more being blamed, while thousands of people were being allowed into shopping centres. "People are aware. In bars they only remove masks when consuming."

There were two banners. One had an image of President Armengol with a glass in her hand. The other demanded the government's resignation - "If I don't work, you don't get paid".

Sánchez observed that "whoever has a terrace can close the interior, while the rest have to close their lives". He added that the regional government is boasting of there being direct aid when this is not true. Only businesses without debts with the administration can access this aid.

Diego Belmonte of the Calvia employers and workers association demanded that the aid is genuinely direct so that it can serve small businesses. He and Sánchez referred to double standards in the application of restrictions, sanctions and inspections. These are harming small businesses and benefiting hoteliers "through cronyism".

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.