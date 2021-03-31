A used coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rapid test with negative result

A used coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rapid test with negative result

31-03-2021FABRIZIO BENSCH

The rate of diagnosed COVID-19 infections is rising in most Spanish regions led by the more contagious variant first detected in Britain, Health Minister Carolina Darias said on Wednesday.

"We are at a crucial moment. There is an increase, a slow one but still an increase of the incidence, and a prevalence of the Britain variant," she told a news conference.

The minister added the government was expecting the delivery of more than one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday

More to follow

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.