On Thursday, the national ministry of health took delivery of 1,056,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Despite this, the Balearics will not be supplied with any from this delivery until Tuesday next week - 25,300 doses are due to be delivered then. Insularity is once more being cited as a reason for the delay, although the regional health ministry had already made clear that it was anticipating these doses next week.

On Monday, Spain will be getting 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Of these, 23,400 will be delivered to the Balearics next week, making a total of 48,700 between the two vaccines.