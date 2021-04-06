Covid-19 graphic of new cases on the Balearic Islands

Covid-19 graphic of new cases on the Balearic Islands.

06-04-2021www.caib.es

A total of 31 new cases of the coronavirus were reported this morning (37 on Monday) across the Balearics. Of these cases 24 were in Mallorca, 3 in Minorca and 2 in Ibiza/Formentera.

The local ministry for health said that they had been no Covid related deaths in the last 12 days.

19 people are still undergoing treatment in ICU. There are 921 people suffering from the coronavirus across the Balearics at the moment and the total number of cases stands at 57,767 people.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.