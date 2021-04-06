A total of 31 new cases of the coronavirus were reported this morning (37 on Monday) across the Balearics. Of these cases 24 were in Mallorca, 3 in Minorca and 2 in Ibiza/Formentera.

The local ministry for health said that they had been no Covid related deaths in the last 12 days.

19 people are still undergoing treatment in ICU. There are 921 people suffering from the coronavirus across the Balearics at the moment and the total number of cases stands at 57,767 people.