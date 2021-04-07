Cala Comtessa, Calvia, Mallorca.

Cala Comtessa, Calvia, Mallorca.

05-04-2021Ultima Hora

Swimmers and sunbathers have reported a boat for coming too close to the shore at Cala Comtessa in Calvia, saying it was ”putting swimmers at risk.”

On Easter Monday, Calvia Civil Protection was alerted and a complaint was sent to the 112 Emergency Services who alerted the Guardia Civil.

At a meeting of the Local Security Board on Tuesday, Calvia Council asked the Government Delegation and the Guardia Civil to “intensify their surveillance of boats on the coast, which is difficult to control.”

Local residents say it’s not the first time the boat has come very close to shore at Cala Comtessa and claim that appeals by the beach lifeguard not to approach the shore on Easter Sunday, were ignored.

