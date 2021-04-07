The average temperature in March in Mallorca was 11.9C. This was 0.2C lower than is typical, the met agency Aemet saying that March was nevertheless "a normal month". For the Balearics as a whole, the average was 0.1 degree lower than usual: 12.1C.

Between March 18 and 22 there was a cold spell during which the lowest daytime temperature in Mallorca was registered on the nineteenth. This was 1.7C at the Alfabia weather station in the mountains in Bunyola. The lowest nighttime temperature was -2.5C at the Escorca Son Torrella station on the twenty-third.

The highest temperature was 24.9C on March 29 at the Calvia station (Es Capdella). The highest minimum temperature was overnight from the first to the second: 14.7C in Banyalbufar.

In terms of rainfall, March was wetter than usual. For the whole of the Balearics there was an average of 53 litres per square metre, 48% higher than is typical. In Mallorca, the average was 52.3 litres per square metre, 39% more than usual. The heaviest rain was on March 20, when 69.2 litres per square metre fell at the Escorca Son Torrella station.

There were three days of snow in the Tramuntana. Normally there is just one day in March. Between March 19 and 21, the snow line was down to 700 metres. On the highest peaks, snow fell to a depth of 30 centimetres.