Bars and restaurants face another two weeks of no clients inside and seating limits on their terraces as the Balearic government shows no sign of easing Covid restrictions.

The move has been slammed by business owners saying that many are facing financial ruin. The government this week approved a plan which will see the bar and restaurant restrictions lasting at least another two weeks.

Under present rules bars and restaurants can only use their terraces but with limited capacity. Many have decided to remain closed.