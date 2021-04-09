It’s a miserable rainy Saturday in Palma and the daytime high of 18 degrees will fall to 10 after dark.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in the Palma.

Calvia is 17 and soaking wet all day long with an overnight temperature of 8 degrees.

It’s 19 degrees in Felanitx with pouring rain, strong easterly winds and a low of 7.

The rain’s on for the day in Pollensa too and it’s 19 degrees, with a low of 8.

Deya is 16 and wet with occasional sunshine, a southerly wind and the temperature will drop to 8 overnight.