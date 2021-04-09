The Friday report from the health ministry indicates 62 new positive cases in the Balearics, three fewer than on Thursday. The test rate is 1.75% from 3,542 tests; this rate is almost identical to Thursday (1.74%). It might be noted that the test rate has risen during the course of the week. The Monday report was 0.98% from 3,775 tests; Tuesday's was 1.15% from 2,695 tests.

No new deaths have been confirmed. The total remains 780. The number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca has fallen by one to 29; in Ibiza the number remains 16. In intensive care, there are twelve patients in Mallorca (one more than Thursday). There is no change in Ibiza (five patients).

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are increases in active cases in ten of the 53. Figures in brackets show changes from the report of April 8.

Palma 559 (-3)

Manacor 69 (no change)

Inca 66 (-4)

Marratxi 50 (no change)

Calvia 43 (no change)

Llucmajor 41 (-2)

Capdepera 28 (+6)

Campos 26 (no change)

Soller 23 (-7)

Alcudia 19 (+1)

Son Servera 19 (no change)

Muro 18 (no change)

Pollensa 17 (+2)

Santa Margalida 14 (+3)

Felanitx 13 (+1)

Lloseta 12 (+1)

Sa Pobla 11 (no change)

Andratx 9 (no change)

Binissalem 9 (no change)

Alaro 8 (no change)

Porreres 8 (+2)

Selva 8 (+1)

Arta 7 (-1)

Montuiri 6 (no change)

Santanyi 6 (+1)

Algaida 5 (no change)

Bunyola 4 (no change)

Santa Maria 4 (+1)

Sineu 4 (no change)

Ses Salines 4 (no change)

Campanet 3 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Valldemossa 3 (no change)

Vilafranca 3 (no change)

Llubi 2 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Consell 1 (no change)

Costitx 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Esporles 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Petra 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)