The EMYTRA association of employers and workers in Calvia has asked the Balearic government not to extend bar and restaurant restrictions for a further two weeks. From this Monday, there is a further two week extension of the closure of interiors.

The association is critical of the fact that the Balearics have the most restrictive measures in the country, despite the low incidence of cases and there being fewer Covid patients in hospitals than in other regions.

EMYTRA believes that it should be possible to open the interiors of bars and restaurants and to apply the regulation that was adopted during Phase 1 of the state-of-alarm de-escalation in May last year - 30% capacity and with longer opening hours.

The president of the association, Diego Belmonte, acknowledges that the regional health ministry's criteria were set in order to save the summer season, but insists that the hospitality sector needs to work all year so that costs can be covered and businesses are profitable. "The only thing that can save the season is vaccination, both here and in the tourist market countries."