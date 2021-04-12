Mallorca is the worst hit area in Spain following the decision by Jet2 to cancel all flights until June 23 because of the on-going Covid situation.
The move by Jet2 to halt flights and holidays between April 12 and June 23 means that 120,000 aircraft seats will be lost to the Balearics, according to a report by Spanish news agency Efe. The total for Spain is 800,000 seats.
The Mallorcan tourist industry is deeply concerned by the move. There were hopes that British tourists would start arriving on the island at the end of May.
Geoff / Hace 39 minutes
The majorcan tourist industry may want the British back but clearly by the posts of some of your Spanish Natives they apparently do not Well we will see if they still have a tourism industry this time next year and are begging us to come back when their is no work on the island for the waiters and Barstaff