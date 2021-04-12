Mallorca is the worst hit area in Spain following the decision by Jet2 to cancel all flights until June 23 because of the on-going Covid situation.

The move by Jet2 to halt flights and holidays between April 12 and June 23 means that 120,000 aircraft seats will be lost to the Balearics, according to a report by Spanish news agency Efe. The total for Spain is 800,000 seats.

The Mallorcan tourist industry is deeply concerned by the move. There were hopes that British tourists would start arriving on the island at the end of May.