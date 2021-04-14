Wednesday's report indicates 58 new positive cases in the Balearics (20 more than Tuesday), with a test rate of 1.8% from 3,222 tests. The test rate is up from Tuesday's 1.55% and so is the number of tests (by 771). Of the 58 cases, 52 are in Mallorca and six are in Ibiza.

No new deaths have been reported; there have been 781 since the start of the pandemic. On the wards, there are 23 Covid patients in Mallorca (eight fewer than Tuesday) and 12 in Ibiza (no change). In intensive care, there are 14 patients in Mallorca (down one). In Ibiza and Minorca there are no changes - six and one respectively.

A total of 64 more people have recovered, five of whom were in hospital. The health service is attending to a total of 915 people (down 19 from Tuesday) and primary care in Mallorca to 742 people (ten fewer).

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is 59.77 in the Balearics and 56.81 in Mallorca; both of these are up slightly. The seven-day incidence is also up - Balearics 32.97 (was 31.67 on Monday) and Mallorca 31.25 (29.13 on Monday)

In terms of vaccination, 233,449 doses have been administered, 186,112 of these in Mallorca. The number of people to have received two doses is 57,798; in Mallorca 47,031.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are increases in active cases in 14 of the 53. Figures in brackets show changes from the report of April 13.

Palma 519 (-4)

Inca 72 (+8)

Manacor 61 (+4)

Calvia 53 (+6)

Marratxi 48 (-1)

Felanitx 31 (+8)

Llucmajor 31 (-2)

Capdepera 29 (-1)

Muro 26 (+3)

Campos 24 (+2)

Son Servera 21 (-3)

Santa Margalida 20 (+3)

Alcudia 19 (-2)

Soller 19 (-1)

Santanyi 13 (+4)

Binissalem 12 (+3)

Lloseta 12 (no change)

Pollensa 12 (-1)

Sa Pobla 12 (no change)

Andratx 11 (+2)

Porreres 11 (-1)

Selva 8 (no change)

Alaro 7 (no change)

Arta 7 (-2)

Algaida 6 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 6 (no change)

Montuiri 5 (no change)

Bunyola 4 (no change)

Santa Maria 4 (no change)

Ses Salines 4 (no change)

Campanet 3 (+1)

Consell 3 (+1)

Sant Llorenç 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Sineu 3 (-1)

Vilafranca 3 (no change)

Costitx 2 (+1)

Llubi 2 (no change)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 1 (no change)

Petra 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (-1)