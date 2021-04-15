The Thursday report indicates 40 new positive cases of coronavirus, eighteen fewer than Wednesday. The test rate is down to 1.27% from 3,149 tests; the Wednesday report gave 3,222 tests and a rate of 1.8%. Thirty-five of the cases are in Mallorca; four are in Ibiza and there is one in Minorca.

No new deaths have been reported; the total remains 781. There has been a further decrease in the number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca - three fewer to 20; there was a fall of eight in Wednesday's report. There are 12 patients in Ibiza, which is no change. In intensive care, the numbers are all the same as Wednesday - Mallorca 14, Ibiza six, Minorca one.

Forty-three more people have recovered, six of whom were in hospital. The number of people being attended to by the health service is up by four to 919. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 744 people, which is an increase of two.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is down from 59.77 to 58.72 in the Balearics and from 56.81 to 55.47 in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is down from 32.97 to 30.54 in the Balearics and from 31.25 to 28.79 in Mallorca.

In terms of vaccination, 240,885 doses have been administered, 191,997 of these in Mallorca. The number of people to have received two doses is 59,929; in Mallorca 48,907.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are increases in active cases in 13 of the 53. Figures in brackets show changes from the report of April 14.

Palma 524 (+5)

Inca 72 (no change)

Manacor 67 (+6)

Calvia 54 (+1)

Marratxi 48 (no change)

Felanitx 32 (+1)

Llucmajor 30 (-1)

Capdepera 29 (no change)

Muro 26 (no change)

Campos 25 (+1)

Alcudia 19 (no change)

Santa Margalida 19 (-1)

Soller 17 (-2)

Son Servera 16 (-5)

Santanyi 14 (+1)

Lloseta 13 (+1)

Sa Pobla 13 (+1)

Andratx 12 (+1)

Binissalem 12 (no change)

Pollensa 12 (no change)

Porreres 12 (+1)

Selva 9 (+1)

Alaro 7 (no change)

Algaida 6 (no change)

Arta 6 (-1)

Mancor de la Vall 6 (no change)

Montuiri 5 (no change)

Bunyola 4 (no change)

Santa Maria 4 (no change)

Campanet 3 (no change)

Consell 3 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Ses Salines 3 (-1)

Vilafranca 3 (no change)

Costitx 2 (+1)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (+1)

Banyalbufar 1 (no change)

Deya 1 (no change)

Llubi 1 (-1)

Petra 1 (no change)

Sineu 1 (-2)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)