Pollensa town hall has come up with an idea to address the growing popularity of motorhomes, a “type of tourism”, the town hall notes, which has increased over recent years. It is in touch with the Council of Mallorca’s infrastructure and roads department regarding an area by the sea next to the roundabout on the coast road to Alcudia.

The Council would have to authorise the use for what the town hall says would be an area with “basic services” and would allow some control of what currently isn’t controlled. The lack of control has led, for example, to Alcudia town hall installing massive stones to block access at certain seafront sites.

It is clear that there does need to be a coordinated and sensible approach to providing space for motorhomes and to ensuring there are adequate services. Whether Pollensa town hall’s idea is a goer, it will have to be seen. One can imagine that there will be objections, and they will surely include concerns about potential contamination at a time when there is so much discussion of pollution of Pollensa Bay. The services would certainly have to be adequate; more than adequate.