Cala Deya, Mallorca.

Cala Deya, Mallorca. archive photo.

17-04-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy with occasional showers, a high of 17 and a low of 4.

It’s 16 and mostly sunny in Calvia with a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 5 degrees.

Santanyi will have showers one minute, sunshine the next and the daytime high of 17 degrees will drop to 4 after dark.

It’s 16 degrees in Muro with sunshine and scattered showers, strong winds and a low of 4.

Soller is wet this morning but the sun will come out this afternoon and it’ll be 18 degrees, but the temperature will drop to 4 overnight.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.