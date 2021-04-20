Later curfew.

Later curfew.

20-04-2021

The Balearic government could put the curfew back to 11p.m. (from 10p.m. at the moment) to try and help the hard-hit bar and restaurant trade.

In a move which would help this sector, the government has proposed that restaurants would be allowed to stay open until about 10.30p.m. offering them an opportunity to serve dinner on their terraces.

There is much speculation at the moment regarding the easing of restrictions but the government is expected to give bars and restaurants some help. The local authorities will unveil all the changes on Friday and they are expected to come into force from next week.

