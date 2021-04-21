The British government looks set to keep the PCR test requirement even if Mallorca is placed on the "Green List" in its travel "traffic light system."

There is a hope that the Balearics will be put in the "green/safe category" when the British government announces what countries are in each of the three "traffic light groups." The Spanish mainland is expected to be on amber which will mean that British tourists would have to quarantine on their return.

The British travel industry industry had been calling for the government to scrap the requirement for PCR tests on costs ground, but their call appears to have fallen on deaf ears.