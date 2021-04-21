The weather in Mallorca will be a little bit unsettled over the next couple of days and according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet it will be cooler in the daytime and warmer overnight, but it's looking good for the weekend.

Thursday will be cloudy and windy with morning showers and thunderstorms in the south of the island and highs of 18 in Palma, 17 in Calvia, Soller and Pollensa and 15 in Santanyi. Overnight the temperature will hover around 13 degrees.

Friday will be sunny but cloudy with light-moderate winds and highs of 21 degrees in Palma, 19 in Calvia and 20 in Soller, Pollensa and Felanitx, but there’s a chance of showers here and there. Overnight the temperature will fall to 8-11 degrees.

Saturday will be very windy, with lots of sunshine, occasional showers and slightly warmer, with highs of 20 in Palma and Calvia, 21 in Soller, 18 in Alcudia and 20 in Llucmajor. The overnight low will be 7-9 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and gorgeous, with mild winds and highs of 24 degrees in Palma and Calvia, 25 in Santanyi, 23 in Muro and 24 in Deya. But be warned, there will be a few cloudbursts so take your umbrella to the beach! Overnight the temperature will hover between 8 and 12 degrees.

