The Wednesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 45 new positive cases of coronavirus, the same number as Tuesday. The test rate, 1.56%, is lower as there were 174 more tests (2,884). Thirty-one of the cases are in Mallorca and 14 are in Minorca.

Five new deaths have been confirmed; the total since the start of the pandemic is 788. On hospital wards there are 26 Covid patients in Mallorca (down two) and eight in Ibiza (down four). There are no changes in intensive care - Mallorca 18 patients, Ibiza five, Minorca one.

Seven more patients have been discharged, and a further 74 people have recovered. The total number of people being attended by the health service is down 33 to 885. In Mallorca, there are 30 fewer people being monitored by primary care (689).

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is down from 64.29 to 63.42 in the Balearics and down from 58.93 to 57.14 in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is down from 31.41 to 30.54 in the Balearics and down from 27.90 to 26.00 in Mallorca.

In terms of vaccination, 269,384 doses have been administered; 211,314 in Mallorca. In the Balearics as a whole, 66,679 people have been vaccinated twice; in Mallorca, 53,882.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are small increases in active cases in five of the 53. Figures in brackets show changes from the report of April 20.

Palma 507 (-1)

Inca 76 (-5)

Manacor 66 (-2)

Calvia 48 (no change)

Marratxi 43 (no change)

Felanitx 36 (-3)

Muro 33 (+1)

Llucmajor 29 (no change)

Alcudia 26 (no change)

Campos 25 (-3)

Capdepera 19 (-7)

Santa Margalida 19 (+2)

Binissalem 18 (+1)

Lloseta 17 (no change)

Andratx 16 (+2)

Santanyi 13 (-1)

Soller 12 (-1)

Son Servera 12 (+1)

Pollensa 11 (-2)

Sa Pobla 11 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 10 (no change)

Alaro 7 (no change)

Porreres 7 (-4)

Selva 7 (no change)

Arta 6 (no change)

Montuiri 5 (no change)

Bunyola 4 (no change)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Consell 3 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Petra 3 (no change)

Santa Maria 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Ses Salines 3 (no change)

Sineu 3 (no change)

Algaida 2 (-1)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Costitx 2 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (no change)

Vilafranca 2 (-1)

Deya 1 (no change)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Buger 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)