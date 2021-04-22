Greece, which will open its tourist season on May 15, is prioritizing the COVID-19 vaccination of residents of its islands, authorities said.

The country has hundreds of inhabited islands and is eager to draw visitors back after its worst year in decades in 2020. The industry accounts for a fifth of the economy and one in five jobs.

Most will have been vaccinated by the end of May, officials said.

"Our islands are a great priority for us, and a great responsibility," Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said during a visit to the Cycladic island of Irakleia, which has fewer than 100 residents.

"We urge everyone to get vaccinated, especially the elderly, the vulnerable groups, but also younger ones," he said.



