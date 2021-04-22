The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 67 new positive cases, 22 more than on Wednesday, and with a test rate of 2.1% from 3,190 tests; the rate on Wednesday was 1.56% from 2,884 tests. Fifty-four of the cases are in Mallorca. There are eleven in Minorca and two in Ibiza.

Six more deaths have been confirmed. There have been 13 over the past three days, following almost four weeks when there were just five. The total has risen to 794. These six deaths relate to January or February. It is not uncommon for there to be a gap like this. It has to do with verification passed to the national centre for health alerts and emergencies.

There is no change to the number of Covid patients on wards in Mallorca (26); there are two more patients in Ibiza (ten). In intensive care, the number of patients has risen by one in Mallorca to 19. Ibiza has five patients and Minorca one.

Four more patients have been discharged from hospital and a further 51 people who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. Primary care in Mallorca is monitoring 688 people (down one), while the health service across the Balearics is attending to a total of 897 people, an increase of twelve.

The 14-day cumulative incidence of new cases per 100,000 is up from 63.42 to 63.94 in the Balearics and remains 57.14 in Mallorca. The seven-day incidence is up from 30.54 to 33.23 in the Balearics and up from 26.00 to 28.24 in Mallorca.

In the Balearics, 277,144 doses of vaccine have been administered; 217,810 in Mallorca. There are 69,184 people who have received two doses; in Mallorca, 55,957.

At municipality level in Mallorca, there are increases in active cases in 14 of the 53. Figures in brackets show changes from the report of April 21.

Palma 515 (+8)

Inca 75 (-1)

Manacor 67 (+1)

Calvia 51 (+3)

Marratxi 44 (+1)

Felanitx 37 (+1)

Muro 34 (+1)

Llucmajor 30 (+1)

Campos 28 (+3)

Alcudia 26 (no change)

Binissalem 19 (+1)

Andratx 17 (+1)

Capdepera 17 (-2)

Lloseta 16 (-1)

Santa Margalida 16 (-3)

Pollensa 13 (+2)

Santanyi 12 (-1)

Soller 12 (no change)

Sa Pobla 11 (no change)

Sant Llorenç 10 (no change)

Son Servera 10 (-2)

Alaro 7 (no change)

Arta 5 (-1)

Montuiri 5 (no change)

Porreres 5 (-2)

Selva 5 (-2)

Bunyola 4 (no change)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Consell 4 (+1)

Mancor de la Vall 3 (no change)

Petra 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Ses Salines 3 (no change)

Sineu 3 (no change)

Algaida 2 (no change)

Campanet 2 (no change)

Costitx 2 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (no change)

Santa Maria 2 (-1)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Buger 1 (+1)

Deya 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (+1)

Ariany 0 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)