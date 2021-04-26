German tourists arriving in Mallorca.

German tourists arriving in Mallorca. recent photo.

26-04-2021Ultima Hora

The Mallorcan Tourism Sector has been dealt another serious blow. An increase in coronavirus infections at the weekend will keep Germany in lockdown until June, according to Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who said he didn’t expect mobility restrictions to be eased any time soon.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s cumulative incidence rate has risen to 166 per 100,000 people in 7 days.

"We need a timetable to get back to normal life, but it must be a plan that won't have to be revoked after a few days," Scholz told Bild am Sonntag newspaper. “The Federal Government should be able to outline clear steps for the summer by the end of May, which will allow restaurants to adjust their plans; give residents a chance to plan their holidays and clarify when theatres, football stadiums and concert venues can reopen.

Chancellor Angela Merkel imposed stricter measures to combat the rise in infections.

