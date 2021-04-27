On Monday, the spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, Dr. Javier Arranz, explained that there had been five new outbreaks of coronavirus in Mallorca. These outbreaks have involved four or five positive cases, and they have all been as the result of family or social gatherings. They have occurred in Calvia, Felanitx, Muro, Palma and Pollensa. He added that incidence of the virus is "significantly higher" in the 16 to 29 age group.

Highlighting "outbreaks" goes only so far in explaining data for municipalities. Of the five municipalities mentioned, the data for Palma will clearly reflect the population and therefore the far greater potential for new cases and active cases. Over the 14-day period to April 26 there were 197 new cases; for the seven-day period, 115. The figure for the active cases, as of April 26, shows an increase of only eleven from last Friday (April 23). The incidence of new cases is therefore offset by the recoveries, as the active cases' figure reflects both.

To take another example, Felanitx, the 14-day incidence of new cases was 17; seven-day was three. The active cases are meanwhile down by ten from last Friday.

At present, the situation with the virus in Mallorca is controlled. The general incidence is low - 55.24 per 100,000 for 14 days and 26.34 for seven days (according to Monday's figures). Reports of outbreaks and of case numbers do have to be placed in the context of a generally low incidence; of the overall picture, which includes the active cases; and of the age groups for which there is higher incidence.

The data are all about appreciating the whole picture. Hospitalisations are also low, indicating that new cases are predominantly not of a serious nature. As Arranz has noted, there is ever less incidence among older age groups, and vaccination partly explains this. The fatalities are a further indicator. The latest increase in numbers owes very little to the current situation, as there has been an update regarding historic cases and verification that deaths in late January and in February were from Covid. These were at a time when the "third wave" was having a major impact.

The report for active cases in Mallorca's municipalities for April 26 indicated increases in active cases in 13 of the 53. Figures in brackets show changes from the report of April 23.

Palma 538 (+11)

Inca 65 (-7)

Manacor 64 (+1)

Calvia 46 (+1)

Marratxi 44 (+2)

Muro 32 (-3)

Llucmajor 31 (-2)

Alcudia 25 (no change)

Campos 24 (-4)

Andratx 22 (+4)

Felanitx 22 (-10)

Pollensa 20 (+2)

Binissalem 16 (-3)

Lloseta 16 (no change)

Capdepera 14 (-4)

Sa Pobla 14 (+4)

Santa Margalida 12 (-5)

Soller 12 (-1)

Sant Llorenç 11 (+1)

Son Servera 9 (-1)

Santanyi 7 (-4)

Selva 7 (+2)

Bunyola 6 (+1)

Alaro 5 (no change)

Montuiri 5 (no change)

Santa Maria 5 (+3)

Llubi 4 (no change)

Petra 4 (+1)

Sineu 4 (no change)

Arta 3 (-2)

Porreres 3 (no change)

Sencelles 3 (no change)

Consell 2 (-1)

Costitx 2 (no change)

Lloret de Vistalegre 2 (no change)

Ses Salines 2 (-1)

Vilafranca 2 (no change)

Algaida 1 (-1)

Ariany 1 (+1)

Buger 1 (no change)

Campanet 1 (-1)

Deya 1 (no change)

Santa Eugenia 1 (no change)

Banyalbufar 0 (no change)

Escorca 0 (no change)

Esporles 0 (no change)

Estellencs 0 (no change)

Fornalutx 0 (no change)

Mancor de la Vall 0 (-1)

Maria de la Salut 0 (no change)

Puigpunyent 0 (no change)

Sant Joan 0 (no change)

Valldemossa 0 (no change)