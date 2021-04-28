A journey with tram and train from Puerto Soller to Palma de Mallorca - and back.

The Soller Train will be back on track from June, according to the President of the Soller Railway, Óscar Mayol who added that the frequency of the trains will be determined by passenger demand, influx and capacity allowance.

"It will have to be evaluated in due course," he said.

The Soller Train service was suspended in August 2020 due to "serious and substantial" damage caused by the 'cap de fibló'.

The workers are still in ERTE and the company has been authorised by the Ministry of Mobility & Housing to suspended activity until early June.

The tram service from Soller town to the Port is still running.

