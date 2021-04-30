The coordinator of the vaccination campaign in the Balearic, Eugenia Carandell, confirmed today that the Balearics will vaccinate the same number of people it vaccinated between the months of January to April during May as part of a mass vaccination roll out.

With the weekly arrival of more than 80,000 doses in May, the health service says that mass vaccination can get under way and the number of doses distributed to all the vaccination centres will be doubled.

Carandell also stressed that the BitCita website will be the best service to use to book a vaccine as the programme begins to be opened up to all age groups.