Mass vacunation starts in May

Mass vacunation starts in May.

29-04-2021Ayuga

The coordinator of the vaccination campaign in the Balearic, Eugenia Carandell, confirmed today that the Balearics will vaccinate the same number of people it vaccinated between the months of January to April during May as part of a mass vaccination roll out.

With the weekly arrival of more than 80,000 doses in May, the health service says that mass vaccination can get under way and the number of doses distributed to all the vaccination centres will be doubled.

Carandell also stressed that the BitCita website will be the best service to use to book a vaccine as the programme begins to be opened up to all age groups.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.