The Camí de Coves Blanques runs through the Coves Blanques finca that the Reuben brothers have acquired. Responding to news of this purchase, Mayor Cifre said that he hoped to be able to reach agreement with the new owners regarding access.

The mayor has explained that although the town hall has listed the way in its catalogue, he wouldn't necessarily go so far as to say that it is a public way. When talking about repair work, he noted that "although it is not public, it does have very important ethnological and patrimonial value, and this is why we have taken the initiative to repair it".

However, the Council of Mallorca has been in contact with the president of the Cala Sant Vicenç residents association. He had sought clarification of the status of the way and of who was responsible for its maintenance.

The Council states that a council meeting approval to catalogue the way in 2008 is in accordance with a later law - one of 2018 regarding public ways and hiking routes. "It is a municipally owned road and it is the relevant town hall which is in charge of its maintenance."

The Council of Mallorca is clear, therefore. The Reubens' finca has a publicly owned way running through it.