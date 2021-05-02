Rescue by the Mallorca Fire Brigade

The fire brigade winched him up to the road.

01-05-2021@BombersdeMca (Mallorca Fire Brigade)

A middle-aged motorcyclist is in a serious condition following an accident on Saturday evening when his bike plunged some eight metres down an embankment in Banyalbufar.

The accident occurred around 7pm on Saturday on a curved stretch of the MA-10 close to Sa Volta des General. For reasons unknown, he lost control. No other vehicles were involved.

The Mallorca Fire Brigade's Rescue Group placed him on a stretcher and winched him up to the road, where an ambulance was waiting.

