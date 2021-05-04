Superyacht Faith is seen in Camp de Mar

03-05-2021Phoenix Media Mallorca

The luxury super yacht Faith dropped anchor in Camp de Mar this week. She is a 62 metre luxury superyacht owned by fashion magnate Lawrence Stroll. Previously known as Cakewalk, the yacht was originally built for Charles Gallagher of Gallagher Industries.

Gallagher sold her to Frank Fertitta who renamed her to Fortunato. She was then named Faith when she was sold to Lawrence. She is valued at 200 million dollars.

Notable features of the super-yacht Faith

Glass-bottomed swimming pool with waterfall. Beach club and wet bar. Fireplace in main salon. Grand piano and bar in skylounge. Bridge deck spa centre with massage room. Sundeck charcoal barbeque, wood pizza oven and wet bar.

