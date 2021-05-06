Soller road in Mallorca

The traffic lights are needed for safety reasons.

06-05-2021

The Council of Mallorca's roads department is to instal traffic lights on the Soller road by Son Amar and Palmanyola. This is for safety reasons, as pedestrians have to cross the road in order to get to the bus stop.

Meetings to discuss this have been held between the department and the mayors of Bunyola, Esporles, Fornalutx, Soller and Palmanyola. The latter isn't a municipality and has no town hall as such; it is the only example of a so-called minor local entity in Mallorca.

The mayors were involved because the buses at the stop serve their municipalities. The roads department says that the traffic lights are a temporary solution, as a roundabout with underpass or bridge will eventually be built. Work will be completed before the summer.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.