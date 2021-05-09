Following daytime highs of 30 degrees in Mallorca on Saturday, overnight temperatures in parts of the island were of a tropical nature. If the overnight high is above 20C and the temperature doesn't dip below 20C, the Aemet met agency defines this as a "tropical night".

The highest was 23C in Banyalbufar. In Andratx and Puerto Soller, the highs were 21C.

Highs of up to 32C are forecast for Sunday, but there will be a change on Monday. Thunderstorms are forecast, and the temperature will drop to around 22C