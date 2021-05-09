Tramuntana Mountains scene, Mallorca

The highest overnight temperature was recorded in Banyalbufar.

09-05-2021Xesca Serra

Following daytime highs of 30 degrees in Mallorca on Saturday, overnight temperatures in parts of the island were of a tropical nature. If the overnight high is above 20C and the temperature doesn't dip below 20C, the Aemet met agency defines this as a "tropical night".

The highest was 23C in Banyalbufar. In Andratx and Puerto Soller, the highs were 21C.

Highs of up to 32C are forecast for Sunday, but there will be a change on Monday. Thunderstorms are forecast, and the temperature will drop to around 22C

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.