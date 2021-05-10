With British tourism firmly off the radar until at least next month the Balearic President, Francina Armengol, is leading a local delegation to Berlin starting today to underline the fact that the islands are a safe holiday destination.
Armengol will be holding talks with representatives of the German tourist industry in an effort to kick-start the tourist season.
The German market is even more important now because Spain failed to make Britain´s green list of "safe" holiday destinations. Tourist industry sources said that Germany could help "save" part of the holiday season.
Britain´s decision has been seen as a hammer blow for the local tourist industry.
James T / Hace 17 minutes
Stan, Nigel,
"...while the UK population (the fourth highest) has risen 6.2% from 14,953 to 15,885". That's reported in the MDB 1 year ago.
You're out be a factor of 20...!
Fred / Hace 26 minutes
There are reports that British People are being refused entry to Mallorca. Despite having the correct paperwork and residencia etc. Is this being applied to other people from other EU Countries? Surely the DB should investigate why the Airport Authorities are making British people return to the UK on the same Flight they came on?.
nigel / Hace 43 minutes
And just say the average British resident spends 50€ a day, that is a lot of missing revenue. 50 x 300,000 = 15m, not chicken feed.
Stan / Hace about 1 hour
I forgot to say that the 1.2 Million people on Mallorca have been reduced by a reported reduction of over 300,000 British Residents who have returned to the UK.
Stan / Hace about 1 hour
On Mallorca there are 1.2 Million people. 95,000 have veen vaccinated. That could be why the UK have not made Mallorca a Green travel destination. There are German Tourists here, and those Bars and Restaurants are changing their Blackboards to the German Language. Although the UK are to review the Travel Conditions, I think that until almost ALLof Mallorca is Vaccinated, then it will remain on Amber.
Roger / Hace about 2 hours
Grovelling in desperation is highly unattractive, even from a very low-grade government President and her team of equally low-grade associates.....almost worse is the fact that they do not even realise how they are prostituting themselves in the face of large companies....the Balearic government has now had almost 18 months to make positive changes - to diversify its geo-markets and products but has chosen not to...almost certainly because they have been occupied 'fighting fires' and 'doing politics' rather than using their (apparently limited) mental capacity to consider and plan the future - for the benefit of those members of society who misguidedly voted them into power, but who hopefully will completely reject their pitiful ideology at the next election....