Residents of the Camí de Can Boqueta in Inca are complaining that they used to be able to look out of their windows and see the Tramuntana Mountains. All they can now see is an antenna. A 5G antenna was recently installed on rustic land.

Mayor Virgilio Moreno has met with the residents and says that the company which installed the antenna has not sent the town hall the implementation plan. He is denouncing the "total defencelessness" that town halls face in a situation such as this. "We have done everything possible. A municipal technical report refused the installation of the antenna."

The problem for the town hall and for the residents is that the general telecommunications law places the provision of 5G technology above municipal urban planning regulations.

However, the regional government signs off on implementation plans for antennas, and one that is due to be installed in Sa Pobla is pending the government's agreement. The Council of Mallorca's agency for the defence of territory has in fact denied the use of a 5G antenna in Sa Pobla, and so Inca town hall is taking up the matter of its antenna with the agency.